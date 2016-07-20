UK PM May says position on Heathrow expansion has not changed

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday the government's position on the possible expansion of London's Heathrow airport had not changed, and that it would be making a decision "in due course".

"On Heathrow, the position has not changed," May told parliament.

"Obviously the Howard Davies review work was done, some further work is being done in relation to the question of air quality around the various proposals that were put forward, and the cabinet and government will be taking a decision on this in the proper way in due course."

May was speaking during her first Prime Minister's Questions session since becoming leader of the ruling Conservatives earlier this month.