a year ago
UK PM candidate May says Brexit means controlling free movement of people
July 8, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

UK PM candidate May says Brexit means controlling free movement of people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Theresa May, one of two candidates vying to replace David Cameron as Britain's prime minister, said on Friday that leaving the European Union will mean controlling the free movement of people coming to Britain.

"If I am prime minister, we will come out of the European Union and part of that will be control of free movement," she told The Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Controlling immigration was a major driver for many of the 52 percent of Britons who backed leaving the European Union but Britain may have to accept EU citizens in return for access to the single market. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
