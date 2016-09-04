FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK PM May says government to set out progress on Brexit this week
#Market News
September 4, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

UK PM May says government to set out progress on Brexit this week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The British government will set out next week the work it has done so far on preparing to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

Since taking office in July, May and her Brexit minister David Davis have given little detail about what Britain's future relationship with the EU will look like, saying only they want it to involve curbs on immigration and a good deal on trade.

"He (Davis) will be making a statement to parliament this week about the work that the government has been doing over the summer and obviously how we are going to take that forward in shaping the sort of relationship we want with the EU," May told the BBC's Andrew Marr show ahead of the G20 summit in China.

May has been clear she will not trigger Article 50, the formal process of leaving the bloc, this year but said the government would not delay getting on with Brexit.

"I am very clear also that the British people also don't want the issue of Article 50 just being kicked into the long grass," she said. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Mark Potter)

