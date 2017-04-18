FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
UK Conservatives heavy odds-on favourites for most seats in election - Ladbrokes
#Market News
April 18, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 4 months ago

UK Conservatives heavy odds-on favourites for most seats in election - Ladbrokes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Britain's ruling Conservative Party are 1 to 10 to take the most seats in a June 8 General Election, according to odds quoted by bookmaker Ladbrokes .

It made the Conservatives 1 to 5 to be the majority party.

The opposition Labour Party is 7 to 1 to win the most seats and 12 to 1 to gain a majority of seats, according to Ladbrokes.

The bookmakers gave odds of 5 to 1 for no overall majority.

British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Tuesday for an early election, saying it was the only way to guarantee political stability for years ahead as Britain negotiates its way out of the European Union.

"May's change of heart has caught everyone by surprise, but it's looking hard to see Labour springing their own (surprise) on June 8 with the Tories long odds-on for victory," said a Ladbrokes spokeswoman. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

