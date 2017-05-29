FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 29, 2017

UK PM May says prepared to leave EU without a Brexit deal

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she was ready to walk away from Brexit negotiations without a deal with the European Union if the agreement wasn't good enough.

"We will be there to negotiate the right deal but what I have said is that no deal is better than a bad deal. We have to be prepared to walk out," she said to applause during a Sky News interview on Monday.

Britons elect a new government in ten days' time as polls show May's Conservatives are seeing their lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by William James)

