UK PM May says she will publish 'White Paper' setting out Brexit plan

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would publish her plan for Britain's exit from the European Union, as described in a speech last week, in a formal 'White Paper' document to allow parliament to scrutinise it.

"I set out that bold plan for a global Britain last week and I recognise there is an appetite in this house to see that plan set out in a white paper," May told parliament. "I can confirm to the house that our plan will be set out in a white paper."

White papers are policy documents produced by the government that set out their proposals for future legislation. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James; editing by Elizabeth Piper)