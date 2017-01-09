FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
British PM rules nothing in or out in Brexit talks - spokeswoman
#Financials
January 9, 2017 / 9:46 AM / 7 months ago

British PM rules nothing in or out in Brexit talks - spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is ruling nothing in or out before starting departure talks with the European Union and wants the best deal for businesses to trade with the single market, her spokeswoman said on Monday.

The pound fell to two-month lows after traders felt May had indicated during an interview on Sunday that Britain would dramatically rework trade ties with the EU after Brexit.

"She hasn't ruled anything in or out - she's said she wants the best possible deal for trading with and operating within the single market," the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

