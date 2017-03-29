British PM May says hopes to settle rights of EU nationals in Britain early

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped to be able to agree a deal to clarify the position of European Union nationals in Britain and British nationals in the EU as early as possible in the Brexit negotiations.

May triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty earlier on Wednesday, kicking off the formal two-year Brexit negotiation process.

"I would hope that we could deal with this issue of EU nationals here and UK nationals in other member states at as early as possible a stage in the negotiations," she told parliament.

"I believe there is good will on both sides to do that."