7 months ago
UK's May says her plans mean Britain cannot remain in EU single market
January 17, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 7 months ago

UK's May says her plans mean Britain cannot remain in EU single market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said her plans for Britain's exit from the European Union mean that it could no longer remain in the single market but she would seek a deal that would take in some aspects of membership.

"What I am proposing cannot mean membership of the single market," she said in a speech in London, adding that would mean not leaving the bloc at all.

"Instead we seek the greatest possible access to it though a new comprehensive, bold and ambitious free trade agreement. That agreement may take in elements of current single-market arrangements in certain areas." (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

