Theresa May becomes Britain's new prime minister

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Theresa May became British prime minister on Wednesday after being appointed by Queen Elizabeth shortly after the monarch accepted David Cameron's resignation.

An official image showed May curtseying to the queen during an audience at Buckingham Palace. Under Britain's unwritten constitution, it is up to the monarch to ask the leader of the party that commands a majority in the House of Commons to form a government. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)