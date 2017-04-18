FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM May could win 114-seat majority in June 8 election -paper
April 18, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 4 months ago

British PM May could win 114-seat majority in June 8 election -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May could win a landslide majority of 114 seats in a June 8 election, The Times newspaper reported, citing YouGov polling data.

May's Conservatives could win 382 seats with the opposition Labour Party winning 179, the Liberal Democrats 10, the Scottish National Party 56, and others 23, which would give the government a 114-seat majority in the 650-seat parliament, according to projections from YouGov cited by the paper.

May's Conservatives currently have 330 seats and a so-called working majority of only 17 seats in the British parliament. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by G Crosse)

