British PM May to set out more on Brexit plans on Tuesday - spokeswoman

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will set out more on her plans for Britain's departure from the European Union in a speech on Tuesday, her spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"She will be making a speech on Tuesday setting out more on our approach to Brexit as part of preparing for the negotiations," she told reporters, adding that the speech would outline how the British leader wants to see a "global Britain" that looks outwards after the country leaves the EU. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden)