July 11, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Britain's May to make statement after Leadsom pulls out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Theresa May, who will become Britain's next prime minister after her only rival in the Conservative Party leadership contest pulled out, will make a statement later on Monday, one of her key backers said.

"Theresa is currently on her way back to London from Birmingham and she will be making a statement later today, but on her behalf I would just like to say that she is enormously honoured to have been entrusted with this task by so many of her parliamentary colleagues," Chris Grayling told reporters.

May, the interior minister, and junior energy minister Andrea Leadsom had been the two remaining candidates to lead the ruling party after two rounds of voting by its lawmakers. The contest had been due to be decided by the party's grassroots members before Leadsom pulled out on Monday. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)

