8 months ago
British PM May: needs of businesses adapting to Brexit will be addressed
December 20, 2016 / 2:48 PM / 8 months ago

British PM May: needs of businesses adapting to Brexit will be addressed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the needs of businesses adapting to a new relationship with the European Union would be addressed, once a deal for Brexit has been struck.

Asked if she was in favour of a transition period to help smooth the process of leaving the EU, May said: "I've set out one priority that I think we should be making early decisions on in the negotiations, and that's in relation to EU citizens living here and UK citizens living in the rest of Europe.

"But as part of the negotiations, we will have to address this question of the practicalities of adjustment to the new relationship once that new relationship has been agreed."

Last week her finance minister Philip Hammond backed the idea of a transition period to help businesses both in Britain and the EU. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)

