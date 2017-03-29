PM May says now is the time for Britain to be united

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Now is the time for Britain to come together and ensure it gets the best Brexit deal possible, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday after the country formally triggered its exit from the European Union.

European Council President Donald Tusk received a letter from the British ambassador to the EU on Wednesday, confirming Britain's intention to leave the European Union.

"Now is the time for us to come together and be united across this house (of parliament) and across this country to ensure that we work for the best possible deal for the United Kingdom and the best possible future for us all," May told parliament. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Elizabeth Piper and William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)