FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK PM May to discuss Brexit with Angela Merkel in Berlin
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

UK PM May to discuss Brexit with Angela Merkel in Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said she would meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin later on Wednesday to discuss Britain's vote to leave the European Union and other issues.

"This afternoon I will travel to Berlin to meet Chancellor Merkel, to discuss how we implement the decision the British people took in the referendum, and I expect we will also cover a number of other pressing international issues," May told parliament.

She was speaking during her first Prime Minister's Questions session since becoming leader of the ruling Conservatives earlier this month.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Jemima Kelly; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.