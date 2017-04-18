Britain's May decided on early election during holiday in Wales-ITV

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that it was during a walking holiday in Wales when she decided she would hold an early election to strengthen her hand in talks with the European Union.

May told ITV news: "Before Easter I spent a few days walking in Wales with my husband, thought about this long and hard and came to the decision that to provide that stability and certainty for the future that this was the way to do it, to have an election." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James)