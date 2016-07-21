FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McLaren Automotive sees Brexit vote benefit from weaker pound
#Basic Materials
July 21, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

McLaren Automotive sees Brexit vote benefit from weaker pound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - McLaren Automotive, a small luxury sports carmaker which exports over 90 percent of its high-end models, said the fall in the value of sterling since Britons voted to leave the EU was benefiting the firm financially.

"We sell about 70 percent of our cars into either dollar markets or dollar-denominated markets so that brings increased revenue," CEO Mike Flewitt told reporters at a news conference.

"So as we look forward, and if everything just stayed as is, actually probably a slightly beneficial situation financially."

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton

