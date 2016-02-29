FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish industry vies with Sweden for post-Brexit EU drugs agency
#Healthcare
February 29, 2016 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

Danish industry vies with Sweden for post-Brexit EU drugs agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Denmark’s pharmaceutical industry is going head-to-head with its Swedish counterpart by arguing Denmark should be the new home of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) if Britons vote to leave the European Union in a June referendum.

“We will put pressure on the government to do everything it can to attract the European agency to Denmark,” Ida Sofie Jensen, head of the Danish Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry, told the MedWatch trade publication.

The EMA, which approves medicines for all EU countries, has been based in London since it started in 1995, but a so-called Brexit could force it to relocate to a new city inside the bloc.

Jensen’s comments follow a call by the director general of Sweden’s pharma trade body last week for his country to host the organisation if Britain leaves. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

