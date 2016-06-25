Merkel no hurry for Britain to trigger EU exit process

HERMANNSWERDER, Germany, June 25 (Reuters) - There is no desperate rush for Britain to trigger the process for it to leave the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday, leaving London some space to work out its next move after a referendum vote to leave the bloc.

“Quite honestly, it should not take ages, that is true, but I would not fight now for a short time frame,” Merkel told a news conference at a meeting of her party outside Berlin. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Emma Thomasson)