FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Merkel - can't discuss Brexit in detail as Article 50 not yet invoked
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2016 / 1:50 PM / 9 months ago

Merkel - can't discuss Brexit in detail as Article 50 not yet invoked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it would not be possible to discuss Brexit in detail with visiting Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday as the British government has not yet triggered divorce proceedings with the European Union.

"We will not be able to discuss Britain's exit from the European Union very deeply as the prime minister has said she will submit the application to leave according to Article 50 at the latest by the end of March," Merkel told reporters before holding talks with May in Berlin.

"We accept that, and we are waiting for this application," Merkel added. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.