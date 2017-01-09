FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Merkel says no 'cherry picking' for Britain in Brexit talks
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 3:13 PM / 7 months ago

Merkel says no 'cherry picking' for Britain in Brexit talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The European Union must consider limiting Britain's access to its single market if London fails to accept the bloc's four freedoms in Brexit negotiations, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

Adding pressure on British Prime Minister Theresa May who at the weekend hinted at a "hard Brexit" - in which border controls are prioritized over market access - Merkel said there could not be negotiations based on "cherry picking."

Merkel said it was important that "we also make clear on the other hand that access to the single market can only be possible on the condition of respecting the four basic freedoms. Otherwise one has to talk about limits (of access)."

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Joseph Nasr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.