a year ago
RPT-Germany's Merkel says hopes Britain votes to remain in EU
June 23, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

RPT-Germany's Merkel says hopes Britain votes to remain in EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to text)

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she hopes Britons vote on Thursday to remain in the European Union in a referendum that is being nervously watched by financial markets and politicians across the world.

Merkel said she favoured all members of the EU meeting after the so-called 'Brexit' vote to discuss the bloc's future, rather than just the six founding members, or the euro zone members.

"Of course we hope for a decision in which the citizens of Great Britain remain part of the European Union," Merkel said, adding that an EU leaders' summit next Tuesday and Wednesday would offer them the opportunity to hold a calm meeting.

"I think the deliberations should be continued with 28 (members) where possible, otherwise with 27 - but my hope is that we can perhaps stay with 28," she added.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers

