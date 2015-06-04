FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says EU might need to consider treaty change sought by UK - BBC
June 4, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel says EU might need to consider treaty change sought by UK - BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel was quoted as saying on Thursday that European Union leaders might have to consider changing the bloc’s treaties if that was needed to keep Britain in the EU.

“If that is really necessary then we have to think about it,” the BBC quoted Merkel as saying in an interview when asked whether EU treaties would be changed to address British demands for reform of the bloc.

British Prime Minister David Cameron has said he will seek to renegotiate the relationship between London and Brussels before holding a referendum on whether Britain should stay in the EU by the end of 2017. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)

