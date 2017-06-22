LONDON, June 22 The chairman of Britain's
biggest private sector employer, Tesco, has warned that
a cap on immigration will have a "materially detrimental effect
on the UK economy."
John Allan, chairman of the supermarket and of housebuilder
Barratt Developments, told The Times newspaper on
Thursday that an over-restrictive immigration policy would drive
the British economy down.
"That will be bad for everyone. It will lead to fewer jobs
and decreasing real wages," Allan said in his role as chairman
of lobby group London First.
He called for an "intelligent debate" on the immigration
issue.
Prime Minister Theresa May promised on Wednesday to listen
more closely to business concerns about Britain leaving the
European Union when she set out a Brexit-focused government
programme, pared back to reflect her weakened authority in the
wake of an election that saw her lose her parliamentary
majority.
She plans a bill to repeal EU law on immigration to end free
movement, and make migration of EU nationals subject to UK law.
The government remains committed to its target to reduce
immigration to the tens of thousands.
"No one in the business community now believes there can be
a complete free-for-all in terms of immigration. We have got to
have some regime. But it has got to be an intelligent regime, as
opposed to simply a blanket ban on bringing people in," said
Allan.
Tesco has a UK workforce of 310,000, though it announced up
to 1,100 job cuts on Wednesday.
Separately on Thursday the BBC reported that British summer
fruit and salad growers are having difficulty recruiting pickers
with more than half saying they did not know if they will have
enough migrant workers to harvest their crops.
The BBC said its survey found growers blamed the weak pound
which has reduced workers' earning power, as well as uncertainty
over Brexit.
(Reporting by James Davey Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)