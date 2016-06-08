FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne, campaigning against Brexit, says Turkey won't join EU

June 8, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

UK's Osborne, campaigning against Brexit, says Turkey won't join EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said Turkey would not join the European Union, pushing back at one of the arguments made by campaigners who want Britain to leave the EU and who are forecasting higher migration if Turkey joins the bloc.

“I don’t think it’s going to happen in my lifetime,” Osborne told BBC television on Wednesday, ahead of Britain’s EU membership referendum on June 23. “Is it going to be a member of the European Union? No, it’s not.”

He also said the government was sticking to its target of bringing net migration into Britain to below 100,000, a target it has missed by a wide margin in recent years. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Sarah Young)


