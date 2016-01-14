FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British minister says staying in an unreformed EU would be 'disastrous'
January 14, 2016

British minister says staying in an unreformed EU would be 'disastrous'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A cabinet minister in Prime Minister David Cameron’s government hinted on Thursday he could back leaving the European Union, saying that to remain in the bloc without significant reform would be disastrous for Britain.

“Simply staying in the EU with our current terms of membership unchanged would be disastrous for Britain,” Leader of the House of Commons Chris Grayling wrote in The Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Cameron is renegotiating Britain’s relationship with the 28-member bloc ahead of a referendum which could come as soon as June. He has said ministers will be free to campaign to leave the EU but only after talks have finished. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

