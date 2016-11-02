FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UK rating at risk of downgrade if it gets poor Brexit deal - Moody's
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 9:00 AM / 10 months ago

UK rating at risk of downgrade if it gets poor Brexit deal - Moody's

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain's credit rating is at risk of a downgrade if it fails to preserve core elements of its access to the European Union's single market, ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday.

"The UK's Aa1 sovereign rating would be downgraded if the UK's loss of access to the European Single Market following Brexit were to materially weaken medium-term growth and if the credibility of UK fiscal policy were to be undermined," Moody's said in a statement.

Moody's assigned a negative outlook to Britain's credit rating the day after the country voted to leave the EU, saying it expected heightened uncertainty and weaker confidence to slow growth.

On Wednesday, Moody's said the scale of the impact of Brexit on its growth prospects will depend on Britain's new trading relationship with the EU.

"One scenario that Moody's considers to be realistic is a series of accords offering access to the EU market for goods and more constrained access for services, in particular financial services. However, such an outcome is far from certain," it said. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.