Morgan Stanley poised to back campaign to keep Britain in the EU - source
January 21, 2016 / 1:54 PM / 2 years ago

Morgan Stanley poised to back campaign to keep Britain in the EU - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley is preparing to back a campaign to keep Britain in the European Union, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The Wall Street giant is yet to decide on the size of its contribution but the sum is likely to be in the six-figure range, the source said.

Morgan Stanley will join a number of heavyweight international banks who have already pledged financial support for the campaign, highlighting their concerns about the impact of a British exit. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

