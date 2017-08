LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Neath Port Talbot in south Wales, which had been predicted to be one of the 15 closest results in Britain's European Union membership referendum, voted strongly to leave the bloc.

The Press Association reported 57 percent of voters in Neath Port Talbot backed leaving the EU. That compared to a prediction of 50.5 percent for remain and 49.5 percent for leave in analysis published by J.P. Morgan ahead of the vote. (Reporting by UK Bureau; editing by William Schomberg)