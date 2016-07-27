After Barnier appointment, UK says wants to negotiate orderly exit from EU

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - The British government responded on Wednesday to the appointment of Michel Barnier as the EU's Brexit negotiator by saying it looked forward to working with representatives of various European institutions to ensure an orderly exit from the bloc.

"We've said it's important that both sides prepare for the negotiations. We look forward to working with representatives from the Member States, the Council and the Commission to ensure an orderly departure of the UK from the EU," a government spokesman said.

The statement was in response to a request for comment on Barnier's appointment. It did not name the negotiator. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)