Brexit vote-Newcastle votes narrowly to remain in EU

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - The city of Newcastle in north east England voted narrowly to remain in the European Union in a membership referendum on Thursday, according to official results.

Remain won 65,404 votes in the Newcastle voting region, while Leave won 63,598.

According to calculations by J.P. Morgan, remain had been expected to win more comfortably, with their analysis predicting 66.8 percent would vote Remain, and 33.2 percent Leave. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Mark John)