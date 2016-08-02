Northern Ireland lands 300 IT jobs post-Brexit

BELFAST, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Financial services firm Tullett Prebon said on Tuesday it would create hundreds of jobs in Northern Ireland, a province regarded as highly exposed to Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

It was the first major jobs announcement for the province since the United Kingdom's June 23 referendum, which means Northern Ireland will have the United Kingdom's only land border with the European Union.

Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon, based in London, said it would establish a major technology development centre in Belfast, creating 300 jobs over three years.

Some companies have indicated in recent weeks that they would delay decisions on British investments until the exit terms become clear. But the referendum result weakened sterling more than 10 percent against the dollar, a fall that Tullett Prebon has said would help its business.

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster, who backed Britain's decision to leave the EU, said the announcement was "highly significant" for the province. (Reporting by Ian Graham; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)