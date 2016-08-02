FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Northern Ireland lands 300 IT jobs post-Brexit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2016 / 7:46 PM / a year ago

Northern Ireland lands 300 IT jobs post-Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BELFAST, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Financial services firm Tullett Prebon said on Tuesday it would create hundreds of jobs in Northern Ireland, a province regarded as highly exposed to Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

It was the first major jobs announcement for the province since the United Kingdom's June 23 referendum, which means Northern Ireland will have the United Kingdom's only land border with the European Union.

Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon, based in London, said it would establish a major technology development centre in Belfast, creating 300 jobs over three years.

Some companies have indicated in recent weeks that they would delay decisions on British investments until the exit terms become clear. But the referendum result weakened sterling more than 10 percent against the dollar, a fall that Tullett Prebon has said would help its business.

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster, who backed Britain's decision to leave the EU, said the announcement was "highly significant" for the province. (Reporting by Ian Graham; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.