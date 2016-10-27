FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan confirms decision to build new model in UK despite Brexit
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 27, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 10 months ago

Nissan confirms decision to build new model in UK despite Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Nissan said it will build its new Qashqai model at Britain's biggest car plant, confirming a report from Reuters, marking the first major investment from the autos-industry since the UK voted to leave the EU.

Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn had warned in September that Brexit could threaten new investment in Nissan's Sunderland plant, but said on Thursday that British government support had helped it to go ahead with its new investment.

"The commitment by the UK government that Sunderland would remain competitive certainly gave us the confidence to pull this important decision forward," said a spokesman for Nissan.

Nissan said as well as the Qashqai model it would also build its next X-trail model there. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Writing by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

