a year ago
Nissan to take legal action against Brexit campaign for logo use
June 20, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Nissan to take legal action against Brexit campaign for logo use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Nissan said it would take legal action against the official campaign for Britain to leave the European Union after the group used the Japanese carmaker's logo in leaflets calling for voters to back Brexit on June 23.

On one "Vote Leave" flyer, the firm's logo appeared next to those of four other major companies including Unilever and fellow carmaker Vauxhall with the message: "Major employers ... have all said they'll stay in the UK whatever the result of the referendum."

Nissan, which says it would prefer Britain to remain in the EU, said it would be issuing legal proceedings on Monday in Britain's High Court to stop 'Vote Leave' from using its name and logo and to "prevent them making any further false statements and misrepresentations concerning Nissan."

Vote Leave did not comment immediately when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
