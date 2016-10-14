FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Nissan CEO says confident UK will remain competitive after meeting PM
October 14, 2016 / 1:04 PM / 10 months ago

Nissan CEO says confident UK will remain competitive after meeting PM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn said on Friday he was confident Britain would remain a competitive place to do business, after meeting Prime Minister Theresa May in the wake of his warning that Nissan could halt investment in its car plant after Brexit.

Ghosn said at the Paris motor show last month that future spending by the Japanese automaker on Britain's biggest car plant, in Sunderland, northern England, would depend on a guarantee of compensation if the UK's eventual deal with Europe led to tariffs on car exports.

He said on Friday: "Following our productive meeting, I am confident the government will continue to ensure the UK remains a competitive place to do business."

May, who will begin official divorce talks with the European Union by the end of next March, said she wanted to continue to back the country's car industry.

"This government is committed to creating and supporting the right conditions for the automotive industry to go from strength to strength in the UK, now and into the future," she added in a statement. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

