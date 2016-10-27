FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UK car industry body says govt must give public Brexit reassurance to investors
October 27, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 10 months ago

UK car industry body says govt must give public Brexit reassurance to investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Britain should publicly reassure firms that the key advantages of European Union membership will be kept following Brexit, a car industry body said on Thursday, after Nissan said it would build a new model at its English plant.

"We need government to provide public assurance to investors that our advantages will be maintained," the Chief Executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Mike Hawes said.

"Namely, a competitive business environment, the ability to recruit talent from abroad and the continuation of all the benefits of the single market as we leave the EU." (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

