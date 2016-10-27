FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UK secured Nissan investment with Brexit relief promise - source
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 27, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 10 months ago

UK secured Nissan investment with Brexit relief promise - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Britain has given Nissan a written commitment of extra support in the event that Brexit reduces the competitiveness of its Sunderland plant, in return for new production investments by the Japanese carmaker, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

In addition to unconditional investment aid, Britain pledged in a letter to offer further relief if the terms of Britain's European Union exit ended up harming the plant's performance, the source said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

