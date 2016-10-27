FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May says to work with Nissan to maintain competitiveness
October 27, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she will work with Nissan to maintain Britain's competitiveness after the Japanese carmaker said it will build two new models at its north of England plant despite concerns over Brexit.

"As we look forward and as we develop our industrial strategy, we will want to be working with companies like Nissan, with sectors of the economy, to ensure we maintain that competitiveness and see the UK being a global leader in free trade," May said.

Last month, Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said he could scrap new investment in Britain unless he was given a guarantee of compensation for costs related to any new tariffs resulting from Brexit. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
