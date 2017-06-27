TOKYO, June 27 Nomura Holdings Inc said
on Tuesday it is applying for a license to operate a new entity
in Frankfurt, as Japan's largest brokerage group prepares for
Britain's exit from the European Union.
Nomura said in a statement it would be prepared to provide
uninterrupted service to clients by the time of Britain's exit
from the bloc, regardless of the final terms of the departure.
The announcement comes as several other banks prepare a
similar move to Frankfurt. Daiwa Securities Group,
Japan's second-largest brokerage, said last week it would set up
a subsidiary in the city.
Nomura's and Daiwa's moves show that financial groups are
pressing on with plans to relocate part of their businesses,
regardless of the shape of a final deal reached in Brexit
divorce talks.
(Reporting By Thomas Wilson; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)