a year ago
Norway's central bank provides $1.6 bln liquidity to banks after Brexit
June 24, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

Norway's central bank provides $1.6 bln liquidity to banks after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 24 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank pumped 13.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.56 billion) into the country's commercial banks on Friday in an "F-loan" liquidity auction, it said in a statement following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Overall bids from banks had also amounted to 13.2 billion crowns, and the allotment would hence be 100 percent, Norges Bank added.

While the auction, providing cash for June 24-27, is a frequently used policy tool, it came with an unusually early deadline and was accompanied by a statement that said the central bank is continuously assessing the liquidity situation.

The minimum interest rate in the loan was set at 0.50 percent. ($1 = 8.4588 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
