REFILE-Norway says its links to EU valuable but "no free ride"
March 11, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Norway says its links to EU valuable but "no free ride"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes ‘he’ to ‘she’ in final paragraph)

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Norway’s membership of the European Economic Area, which gives it access to EU markets without being part of the European Union, is valuable but should not be seen as a “free ride”, its finance minister said in London on Friday.

Norway’s relationship with the EU is seen as a model that Britain could follow if it decides to leave the bloc at a referendum in June.

“By and large this agreement has served us well,” Finance Minister Siv Jensen said in a question and answer session following a speech at the London School of Economics, but he added that it was not a “free ride”.

“You have to really raise your voice to get the attention needed at some of the negotiations,” she said. (Reporting by Kit Rees and Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
