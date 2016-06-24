FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Norway central bank offers second loan auction after Brexit vote
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 24, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Norway central bank offers second loan auction after Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 24 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank offered a second liquidity auction on Friday and repeated it was continuously assessing the liquidity situation following the Brexit vote.

Norges Bank offered this time short-term liquidity through a June 24 to July 1 "F-loan", the bank's main tool for liquidity management, to participants in the Norwegian money market.

Minimum bid volume for the loan was 10 million Norwegian crowns($1.17 million), Norges Bank said.

Earlier on Friday, the first liquidity auction pumped 13.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.56 billion) into the country's commercial banks.

$1 = 8.5357 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Stine Jacobsen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.