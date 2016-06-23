FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway central bank chief says tracking Brexit vote
June 23, 2016

Norway central bank chief says tracking Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 23 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank will be tracking the result of the British vote on whether to remain in the European Union through the night and will meet early on Friday to discuss the outcome, Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Thursday.

"We're always prepared to handle market turmoil, especially with our main task, which is to provide market liquidity. That preparedness is always there, and it's obviously sharpened in times like these," Olsen said in an interview after the bank left the key policy rate unchanged at 0.50 percent.

The bank expected Britain to vote to remain in the European Union, he earlier told a news conference. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

