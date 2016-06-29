FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says global economy in the short run will hold steady
June 29, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Obama says global economy in the short run will hold steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that global markets have settled down a bit after Britain's vote to leave the European Union last week and he believes the world economy will be steady in the short term.

"We're monitoring very carefully whether there's any systemic strains on the system," Obama said at a news conference with the leaders of Canada and Mexico. Though he said he believed the global economy will hold steady, for now, he cited concerns about longer term growth if the so-called Brexit goes through.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
