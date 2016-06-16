FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Implied probability of "In" vote in Britain's EU referendum rises to 64 pct -Betfair
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Implied probability of "In" vote in Britain's EU referendum rises to 64 pct -Betfair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - The likelihood of Britain voting to remain in the European Union rose back to 64 percent on Thursday after falling below 60 percent earlier in the day, according to odds published by Betfair.

Two polls released earlier on Thursday showed increased leads for the "Leave" camp. Excluding undecided voters, Survation reported 52 percent were in favour of "Leave" and 48 percent backed "Remain", while Ipsos MORI said 53 percent of Britons favoured a Brexit.

Later on Thursday, both Vote Leave and Stronger In suspended their campaigns for next week's referendum after police and media reported a lawmaker was in a critical condition after being attacked in her constituency in northern England. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.