Implied probability of "In" vote in Britain's EU referendum rises to 64 pct -Betfair

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - The likelihood of Britain voting to remain in the European Union rose back to 64 percent on Thursday after falling below 60 percent earlier in the day, according to odds published by Betfair.

Two polls released earlier on Thursday showed increased leads for the "Leave" camp. Excluding undecided voters, Survation reported 52 percent were in favour of "Leave" and 48 percent backed "Remain", while Ipsos MORI said 53 percent of Britons favoured a Brexit.

Later on Thursday, both Vote Leave and Stronger In suspended their campaigns for next week's referendum after police and media reported a lawmaker was in a critical condition after being attacked in her constituency in northern England. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)