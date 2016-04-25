REFILE-Odds move sharply towards Britain staying in EU after Obama warning

(Repeats to fix headline)

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Betting odds have moved sharply in favour of Britons voting to remain in the European Union after U.S. President Barack Obama cautioned last week against leaving the 28-member bloc.

The implied probability of a vote to remain in the June 23 referendum rose several percentage points to about 75 percent, according to live odds from bookmaker Betfair.

Ladbrokes’ betting barometer, which is based on live odds, indicated on Monday a 73 percent chance of Britain voting to remain. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)