William Hill cuts odds of UK "In" vote in EU poll to shortest so far
May 21, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

William Hill cuts odds of UK "In" vote in EU poll to shortest so far

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Bookmaker William Hill has cut its odds of Britons voting to remain in the European Union in a June 23 referendum to 1/6, the shortest odds to date and indicating a probability of 85 percent.

“During the week just gone, the odds for ‘remain’ have halved from 1/3 to 1/6 as many political punters seem to have decided they know what the result will be,” William Hill spokesman Graham Sharpe said on Saturday.

William Hill lengthened its odds for Brexit to 7/2 from 10/3, indicating a 22 percent chance of Britons voting in favour of a withdrawal from the EU.

As polls have given sharply different pictures of public opinion, many investors are watching betting odds closely. Odds have consistently indicated a high probability of an “In” vote in the referendum. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alexander Smith)

