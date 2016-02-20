Betting odds move further in favour of Britain remaining in EU - Ladbrokes

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Betting odds have moved further in favour of Britain remaining a member of the European Union after Prime Minister David Cameron struck a deal with other EU leaders, Ladbrokes said on Saturday.

The bookmaker said betting odds indicated there was now a 69 percent chance of Britain remaining in the EU with a 31 percent chance of Britain leaving.

“The talks in Brussels left punters with little option other than to back the remain odds,” Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said in a statement. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)