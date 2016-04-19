FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ladbrokes says probability of Brexit increases 3 percentage points to 34 percent
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Ladbrokes says probability of Brexit increases 3 percentage points to 34 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - The chance of British voters opting to leave the European Union has risen 3 percentage points to 34 percent following finance minister George Osborne’s warning that a Brexit would cost each household thousands of pounds, bookmaker Ladbrokes said.

Ladbrokes said Britain voting in a June 23 referendum to remain was still the favourite with a 66 percent probability.

Opinion polls have shown Britons are divided on the vote but an ORB opinion poll published on Tuesday showed support for staying in rising two percentage points to 53 percent, which Prime Minister David Cameron’s election strategist said showed the “In” campaign was starting to win over voters.

The Telegraph said support for leaving the 28-member bloc in a June 23 referendum had fallen by three percentage points to 41 percent since an earlier ORB poll published on April 5. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.